UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Shares Up 2.7%

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), 50,979,225 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 70,420,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

About UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas Plc invests in a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom. It has interests in a portfolio of eight UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for UK Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.