Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,232.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.64%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million.

Shares of QURE opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

In other news, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $381,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,825.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $619,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,708,572.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,020. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

