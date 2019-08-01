United Bank Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

United Bank lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 23,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Wheatland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $99.35. 3,534,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,232. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $135.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

