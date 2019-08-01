United Bank Has $545,000 Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 146.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 23.1% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 15.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 880,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,642,000 after buying an additional 49,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.50.

In other news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,290,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,921 shares of company stock valued at $37,322,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $272.50. 222,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $287.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.09. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.