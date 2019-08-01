United Bank Has $795,000 Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

United Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,844,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,247,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after acquiring an additional 353,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,313,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,526,000 after purchasing an additional 263,281 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.45.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,047,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

