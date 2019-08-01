United Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

United Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. United Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,403,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,684,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17,384.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,927,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,346 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,885,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 676,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,650,000 after purchasing an additional 31,346 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.90. The stock had a trading volume of 43,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,518. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.49 and a twelve month high of $185.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

