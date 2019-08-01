United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.46 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $9.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie set a $99.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.82.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.27 per share, with a total value of $591,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 38,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $5,002,668.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,881,673.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,261 shares of company stock valued at $29,791,035. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 576.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE URI traded down $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.55. 1,270,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,417. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $94.28 and a 12-month high of $173.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.63.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

