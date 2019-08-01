United States Steel (NYSE:X) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

X traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.52. 16,176,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,249,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.86. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on X. UBS Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.64 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

