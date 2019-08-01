United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stake Lowered by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up 3.0% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 625.5% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTX stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.72. The stock had a trading volume of 56,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,838. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on UTX. Cowen raised United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.