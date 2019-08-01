UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO David S. Wichmann acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,623,226.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.02, for a total transaction of $1,195,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,993 shares in the company, valued at $18,641,886.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,158,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $250.06 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.35. The stock has a market cap of $241.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Citigroup raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

