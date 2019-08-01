Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) EVP Sells $802,600.00 in Stock

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 20,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $802,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $48,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

UFPI stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.40.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1,239.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 211,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 195,455 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

