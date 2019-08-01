Universal (UVV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $671.72 million for the quarter.

Shares of Universal stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.85. 3,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,034. Universal has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $140,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James A. Huffman sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $105,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,107 shares of company stock worth $352,518 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

