Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

URG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ur-Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million.

In related news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 232.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 629,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 84.2% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 27,956 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 560,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.