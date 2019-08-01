Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UROV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price target on shares of Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 target price on shares of Urovant Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Urovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of Urovant Sciences stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $8.20. 10,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,055. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Urovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $248.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96). Research analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Machado purchased 21,608 shares of Urovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $162,924.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Dexxon purchased 11,608 shares of Urovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $82,416.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 167,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,019 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,332,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

