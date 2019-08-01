Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Holdings Cut by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR owned about 0.11% of Valmont Industries worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after acquiring an additional 63,569 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.3% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

In related news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $97,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.14). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $700.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

