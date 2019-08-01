ValuEngine Downgrades Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) to Strong Sell

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARCH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arch Coal to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

ARCH traded down $10.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.54. 811,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.30. Arch Coal has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $570.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.75 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Coal will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $195,844. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,085,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 963,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,703,000 after buying an additional 358,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,151,000 after buying an additional 83,590 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 484,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after buying an additional 389,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 375,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

