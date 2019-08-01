ValuEngine Downgrades Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Hold

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 38,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,946. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $390.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $55,020.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,171,795.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,259 shares of company stock worth $1,618,600 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 111.0% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 507,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 267,081 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the second quarter worth about $9,241,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth about $8,716,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 283,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 121,066 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

