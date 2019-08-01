ValuEngine Lowers Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Hold

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 435,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,178. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $227.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $5.46.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 211.15% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Alphatec by 728.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 290,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alphatec by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

