ValuEngine Lowers Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) to Buy

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $133.13. 508,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,239. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.56. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $139.25.

In other news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $700,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,652,718.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,448,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $44,882,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 32.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,582,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,010,000 after acquiring an additional 386,376 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $22,156,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $12,684,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

