ValuEngine Lowers Avianca (NYSE:AVH) to Hold

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avianca from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AVH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.91. 47,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,319. The stock has a market cap of $321.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.94. Avianca has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Avianca had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avianca will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVH. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avianca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avianca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Avianca by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Avianca by 8.3% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 438,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Avianca by 11.4% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,832,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after buying an additional 289,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Avianca Company Profile

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

