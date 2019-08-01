ValuEngine Lowers Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) to Sell

Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bancorp 34 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

Bancorp 34 stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.27. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.73. Bancorp 34 has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $16.63.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.