ValuEngine Lowers ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) to Hold

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENGIE BRASIL EN/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

EGIEY traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,196. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.38. ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

About ENGIE BRASIL EN/S

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará.

