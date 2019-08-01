ValuEngine Lowers SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) to Sell

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SBRCY stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.13. 230,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.24. SBERBANK RUSSIA/S has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26.

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. SBERBANK RUSSIA/S had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 24.44%.

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S Company Profile

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company accepts fixed-term, settlement, and online deposits; savings certificates; trace and metals accounts; and certificates of deposit.

