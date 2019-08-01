ValuEngine Lowers Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Sell

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of UVSP stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $26.70. 120,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Univest Financial has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $29.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $787.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Univest Financial had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $58.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Robert C. Wonderling bought 2,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $62,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,685,000 after purchasing an additional 222,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,925,000 after purchasing an additional 130,091 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 754.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 102,651 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,296 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,566,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

