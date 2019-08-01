ValuEngine Upgrades Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) to “Buy”

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APVO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptevo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

NASDAQ APVO traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,810. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.24% and a negative return on equity of 122.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptevo Therapeutics news, Director Fuad El-Hibri bought 55,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $45,662.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,024,536 shares in the company, valued at $850,364.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 326,380 shares of company stock valued at $271,844. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 236,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

