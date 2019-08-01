VANECK VECTORS/AFRICA IX ETF (BMV:AFK) Stock Price Down 0.7%

VANECK VECTORS/AFRICA IX ETF (BMV:AFK)’s share price fell 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $21.00, 0 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VANECK VECTORS/AFRICA IX ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in VANECK VECTORS/AFRICA IX ETF (BMV:AFK) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VANECK VECTORS/AFRICA IX ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

