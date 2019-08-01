Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Lessened by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,337,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,698,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11,702.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 474,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,480,000 after buying an additional 470,781 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,865.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 437,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 433,526 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,905,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.71. 194,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,358. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $119.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.