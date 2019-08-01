Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 187.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.74. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $108.55.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.