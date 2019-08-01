Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 389,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.89. 212,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,686,894. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $44.02.

