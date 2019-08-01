Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 1.07% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $216,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,226.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 839,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,551,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,871,000 after buying an additional 493,674 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,149,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,263,000 after buying an additional 136,630 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,663,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,236,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $220.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $223.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.