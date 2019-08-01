VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Shares of BMV VCSH opened at $80.59 on Thursday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 52-week low of $1,401.70 and a 52-week high of $1,575.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.29.

