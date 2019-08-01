Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 35.9% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $60.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.80.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

