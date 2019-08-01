Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VOO traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.19. The stock had a trading volume of 608,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,902. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $277.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

