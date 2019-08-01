Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lowered by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.51. 95,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,901. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $154.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

