Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Raised by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 69,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,448,000 after buying an additional 797,737 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,319,000 after buying an additional 505,871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,242,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,247,000 after buying an additional 1,989,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,819,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,869,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,253,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,047,000 after buying an additional 47,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $111.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.62 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.78.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.