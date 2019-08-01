Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.93–0.9 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.5-259.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.2 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY19 guidance to ($0.93-0.90) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.63. 20,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,821. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 1.00. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.64.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 42,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $3,076,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,713,505.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

