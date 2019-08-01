Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. Veracyte updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.35. 282,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,037. Veracyte has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $31.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 115,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $2,904,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,130.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $183,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,683.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,780 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

