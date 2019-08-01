Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vericel from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.98.

Vericel stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,060. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.55. Vericel has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.56 million, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $334,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $273,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,811.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $905,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,618,000 after acquiring an additional 100,687 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,775,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 778,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 361,636 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 718,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 169,999 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,907,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

