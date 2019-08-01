VeriCoin Hits One Day Volume of $11,415.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $11,415.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Upbit, Bittrex and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 31,896,115 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Upbit, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

