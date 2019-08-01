Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

VRSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Get Verisign alerts:

VRSN traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.80. The stock had a trading volume of 619,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.03. Verisign has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.13.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Verisign had a net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $306.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verisign will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $122,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,645,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,284,000 after buying an additional 797,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,524,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,129,000 after buying an additional 336,265 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Verisign by 247.3% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 301,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,759,000 after buying an additional 214,750 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Verisign by 24.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 711,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,200,000 after buying an additional 139,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $224,448,000 after buying an additional 100,450 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.