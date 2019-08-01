Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VERI. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Veritone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

Shares of Veritone stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.60. 351,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89. Veritone has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.41. Veritone had a negative net margin of 185.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.72%. The company had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan Steelberg purchased 30,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $249,083.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa purchased 9,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,567.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,053.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 111,142 shares of company stock worth $915,168 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,046 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

