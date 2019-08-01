Veros Market Cap Hits $122,009.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Veros has a market cap of $122,009.00 and $6,127.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veros token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00272803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.30 or 0.01395292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00111926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros was first traded on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,306,819 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

