Versant Capital Management Inc Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.36.

In other news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.83 per share, for a total transaction of $261,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,660. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 20,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total value of $2,602,845.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,004 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,926. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,397. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 97.68% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.