Versant Capital Management Inc Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 70.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

NYSE:YUM traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,191. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $114.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total transaction of $4,756,503.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,395.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $175,504.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,958.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,386 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

