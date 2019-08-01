Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,341,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,134 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,473,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,199,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,053,000 after purchasing an additional 507,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,537,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.53. The company had a trading volume of 71,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $113.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.07.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $369,265.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,657.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 20,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $2,248,220.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,952.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,018. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.