Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 580 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 13.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,998,417 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $519,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $311,306,000 after purchasing an additional 809,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,137,619 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $318,604,000 after purchasing an additional 340,516 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,507,833 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $285,912,000 after purchasing an additional 204,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,617 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $228,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

LUV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,882. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

