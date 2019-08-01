Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 634 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,652 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 122.1% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9,165.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 520,090 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $52,009,000 after acquiring an additional 514,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 87,945 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.81 on Thursday, hitting $97.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,474,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046,123. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.07. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $51.19 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 154.96%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,273 shares of company stock worth $9,722,608 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

