Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 737 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,362,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8,799.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 682,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $84.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

