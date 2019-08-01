Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 972 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $36,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Donald C. Templin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.74 per share, with a total value of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,054.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Rohr purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.15. 4,166,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,808. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

