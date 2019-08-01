Vice Industry Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $907.00 (VIT)

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded 210.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Vice Industry Token has traded 84% higher against the dollar. One Vice Industry Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDAX. Vice Industry Token has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $907.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00279825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.01435190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00115121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Vice Industry Token Token Profile

Vice Industry Token’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,166,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Vice Industry Token is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vice Industry Token is vicetoken.com. Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vice Industry Token is medium.com/viceindustrytoken.

Vice Industry Token Token Trading

Vice Industry Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDAX, Stocks.Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vice Industry Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vice Industry Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

